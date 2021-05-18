Hornets' Starting Lineup Against Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Pacers in Indiana for their play-in game.

The Charlotte Hornets surprised many people early on the season with the electric play of potential Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball and former All-Star Gordon Hayward.

However, Ball and Hayward both got hurt during the season, and Ball has returned, but Hayward has not.

Even though they lost key players during the year, they are still standing as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a legitimate shot at making the regular NBA Playoffs.

The starting lineup for the Hornets in their play-in game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Pacers are 2-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball