Hornets' Starting Lineup Against Pacers
The Charlotte Hornets visit the Pacers in Indiana for their play-in game.
The Charlotte Hornets surprised many people early on the season with the electric play of potential Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball and former All-Star Gordon Hayward.
However, Ball and Hayward both got hurt during the season, and Ball has returned, but Hayward has not.
Even though they lost key players during the year, they are still standing as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a legitimate shot at making the regular NBA Playoffs.
The starting lineup for the Hornets in their play-in game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Pacers are 2-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE