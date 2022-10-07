Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers take on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden

The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks tonight in Madison Square Garden for the Pacers final road preseason game. Indiana and New York are both undefeated in preseason play so far, so both teams will be looking to continue their winning ways on Friday.

The Pacers will be playing against a totally different style of team compared to their first preseason game. The Hornets, who Indiana beat on Wednesday, play a more up-tempo style and are known for their offensive firepower. The Knicks grind the game to a halt and are a better defensive team than offensive. It will be a new test for the blue and gold.

Viewing information

Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, MSG Network

Money Line and Over/Under: The Indiana Pacers are currently the underdog at +220 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 216.5.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury report

The Pacers are relatively healthy, but it is unlikely that center Daniel Theis will play. The Pacers have made it known that he is going to ramp up in activity slowly after a long EuroBasket run in September. Myles Turner's status is unknown after he sat out the second half of the Pacers game vs the Hornets on Wednesday with ice on his knees.

For the Knicks, DaQuan Jeffries and Quentin Grimes are both out while Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Jericho Sims are questionable, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Key matchups

Julius Randle vs Jalen Smith: Smith is the Pacers new starting power forward, and while he had a solid debut at the position on Wednesday, going against Randle will be tough.

Indiana has struggled with powerful, brawny forwards for a few seasons now. Randle will be a difficult test for the skinnier Smith, but a good gauge of the young forward's defensive progress. Smith may be able to create offensive advantages with his speed and shooting.

Buddy Hield vs R.J. Barrett: Barrett signed a nine-figure contract this summer, and he's trying to show just how talented he is on a new-look Knicks squad. He had 21 points in the Knicks preseason opener.

Hield has played well with the Pacers, better than he has at any other stop in his career. But he will have his hands full on both ends in this matchup. He will need to step up, especially on defense, if Indiana wants to win.