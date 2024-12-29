Injured Pacers Center Shares First Hand Look at Long Recovery Process
The Indiana Pacers suffered a major blow losing Isaiah Jackson to a torn Achilles injury in early November. Jackson will remain out for the remainder of the season but has already started his road to recovery.
The injury occurred in a 125-118 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the season. Initially believed to be a calf injury, further tests revealed the Achilles tear, and Jackson is scheduled for surgery on Monday.
The 22-year-old, a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from Kentucky, has primarily played a backup role with the Pacers. This season, he was averaging 7.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over five games. He recently stepped into the starting lineup, filling in for the injured Myles Turner during Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Jackson's injury is compounded by the fact that backup center James Wiseman, also signed as a free agent in the offseason, is dealing with a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg. The Pacers have been working with Wiseman to explore treatment options for his injury since October 24.
The Pacers have faced significant challenges since the loss of Jackson. Prior to the injury, Jackson was averaging 7.0 points on 60.9 percent shooting. Indiana also lost a solid interior defender, as the 22-year-old contributed 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.
The results of the Pacers’ interior injury bug resulted in seeking out a trade with the Miami Heat bringing in Thomas Bryant, who is contributing 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds this season so far since his debut.
The center is now eight weeks out of his surgery and has begun his road to recovery. He’s in a critical phase in his recovery, as his tendon is freshly healing. On a typical recovery timeline, Jackson can begin introducing controlled mobility.
After enduring such a gut-wrenching injury, the NBA family has sent many thoughts and prayers to the media, as this kind of injury can be a career-defining moment for any athlete. Fortunately for the Pacers, things are looking right on track for the 22-year-old after posting an inspiring video showing his healing process.
In a video now going viral on social media, Jackson is shown walking with a foot brace on. He was moving on his own, and although he appeared to be grimacing and in a little bit of pain, to see him back on his feet was a really great sign.
