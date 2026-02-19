Pacers-Wizards Final Injury Update: Several key players' status revealed
The Indiana Pacers announced that forward Aaron Nesmith (back) and center Micah Potter (ankle) will be available for Thursday night's game against the Washington Wizards, while guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will sit out.
Additionally, star forward Pascal Siakam (personal reasons) will miss this game and their next game tomorrow, also against the Wizards.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Out - Personal Reasons
Aaron Nesmith: Available - Back
T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring
Micah Potter: Available - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
WIZARDS
Alex Sarr: Out - Hamstring
Trae Young: Out - Knee/Quadriceps
Anthony Davis: Out - Hand/Groin
Cam Whitmore: Out - DVT
D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not with team
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Feb. 19, 7:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), WFED 1500 AM, 106.7 FM The Fan, The Team 980 AM, 99.1 FM (Washington, D.C.)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-40) and Washington Wizards (14-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Pacers recorded a, 119-86, win against Washington on November 28th and the Wizards recorded a, 108-89 win on December 14th. The Pacers are 112-88 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 72-28 in home games and 40-60 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Ben Sheppard
C Jay Huff
F Aaron Nesmith
F Jarace Walker
WIZARDS
G Bub Carrington
G Justin Champagnie
C Tristan Vukcevic
F Bilal Coulibaly
F Kyshawn George
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-106), Wizards +2.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Pacers -126, Wizards +108
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle: "Get everybody better. We're working with all our players, even our older, veteran players. Improving their game, improving their defense, improving their body mechanics, offensively, defensively, things in the weight room. Younger guys have gotten an opportunity to play more all season long because of the wide range of injuries and stuff like that and we've seen tremendous improvement."
