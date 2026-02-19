Pacers-Wizards Final Injury Update: Several key players' status revealed

The Indiana Pacers announced that forward Aaron Nesmith (back) and center Micah Potter (ankle) will be available for Thursday night's game against the Washington Wizards, while guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will sit out.

Additionally, star forward Pascal Siakam (personal reasons) will miss this game and their next game tomorrow, also against the Wizards.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Personal Reasons

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Back

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Micah Potter: Available - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

WIZARDS

Alex Sarr: Out - Hamstring

Trae Young: Out - Knee/Quadriceps

Anthony Davis: Out - Hand/Groin

Cam Whitmore: Out - DVT

D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not with team

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Feb. 19, 7:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), WFED 1500 AM, 106.7 FM The Fan, The Team 980 AM, 99.1 FM (Washington, D.C.)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-40) and Washington Wizards (14-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Pacers recorded a, 119-86, win against Washington on November 28th and the Wizards recorded a, 108-89 win on December 14th. The Pacers are 112-88 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 72-28 in home games and 40-60 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ben Sheppard

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G Justin Champagnie

C Tristan Vukcevic

F Bilal Coulibaly

F Kyshawn George

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-106), Wizards +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Pacers -126, Wizards +108

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle: "Get everybody better. We're working with all our players, even our older, veteran players. Improving their game, improving their defense, improving their body mechanics, offensively, defensively, things in the weight room. Younger guys have gotten an opportunity to play more all season long because of the wide range of injuries and stuff like that and we've seen tremendous improvement."

