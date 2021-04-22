Is LeBron James Right About the Knicks?

Earlier in the day on Thursday, LeBron James wrote a strong statement on the New York Knicks.

The Tweet can be seen from James below.

"Ain't no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning," James Tweeted earlier on Thursday morning.

The Knicks have won eight games in a row and appear to be a legit playoff contender in the Eastern Conference behind Julius Randle's superior play.

One of the Knicks' great things is that even when they have been terrible, they play in the world's most famous arena. Madison Square Garden is like no other, and the unfortunate part about the team's success this season is that a total capacity of fans has not been able to attend.

There is no telling that when the Knicks are good (which has been rare), the NBA is in a better spot, and James is correct in saying so.