Pacers News: Jimmy Butler's Injury Status Revealed For Indiana's NBA Cup Opener
Will six-time All-Star Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler suit up against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, for what will be the first NBA Cup matchup for the Pacers?
According to Scott Agness of The Fieldhouse Files, the 6-foot-7 Marquette product will miss out on his third consecutive matchup of the season with a lingering right ankle sprain.
Through eight healthy games, Butler has seen his scoring take a bit of a tumble. He's averaging just 16.1 points on .478/.154/.732 shooting splits, 4.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds. In fairness, the versatile two-way swingman had an anomalous three-point stinker against the Orlando Magic in the Heat's October 23 season opener, and only played for 6:44 in Miami's 2023 NBA Finals rematch game with the Denver Nuggets on November 8 before suffering the injury, scoring just two points in that bout.
If you subtract those two performances, Butler's averages through the other six games are far more in line with his scoring production throughout his Heat tenure. Across those contests, he averaged 20.7 points on .513/.200/.741 shooting splits, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals a night.
This story will be updated...