Jordan Belfort Speaks on The Indiana Pacers During Game With Hornets
The Indiana Pacers are in the middle of a battle for the play-in game with the Charlotte Hornets
The Indiana Pacers are currently beating the Charlotte Hornets 69-45 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The winner of the play-in game heads on to play the winner of the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards' game (which takes place later on Tuesday night), and the loser has their season abruptly end.
During the game, a notable name sent out a Tweet about the Pacers.
"Don’t sleep on those #NapTown boys… #nba @Pacers." Jordan Belfort Tweeted on Tuesday evening.
The Pacers and Hornets will begin the second half of their big game with both of their seasons on the line shortly.
Doug McDermott has a game-high 20 points, and Cody Zeller leads the trailing Hornets with ten points.
