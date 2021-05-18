NBA Playoffs: Kemba Walker Status Against Wizards

Kemba Walker is not on the injury-report for the Celtics on Tuesday against the Wizards.



Former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is not on the injury report when the Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Boston for the first game of the NBA Play-in Tournament.

The two teams will face off in a game that will send the winner to become the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and the loser to a game with the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets (who play earlier in the evening).

The winner of the second against the Pacers or Hornets would become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The status of Walker can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Celtics over 2-point favorites over the Wizards in Boston on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

