NBA Playoffs: Kemba Walker Status Against Wizards

NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Kemba Walker Status Against Wizards
Kemba Walker is not on the injury-report for the Celtics on Tuesday against the Wizards.
Former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is not on the injury report when the Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Boston for the first game of the NBA Play-in Tournament.
The two teams will face off in a game that will send the winner to become the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and the loser to a game with the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets (who play earlier in the evening).
The winner of the second against the Pacers or Hornets would become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The status of Walker can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Celtics over 2-point favorites over the Wizards in Boston on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE