Kevin Durant Status Updated for Sunday Against Suns

Kevin Durant is likely to return on Sunday.

Kevin Durant has been listed as probable for tomorrow's game against the Suns, and Shams Charania relayed the team's listing of the upgrade.

"Nets' Kevin Durant (thigh contusion) is listed probable to return to lineup Sunday vs. Phoenix.," Charania Tweeted on Saturday.

The Suns have been on an Eastern Conference road swing this week, playing the 76ers, Celtics and going up against the Nets on Sunday.

Phoneix got lucky against the 76ers as they did not have to face Ben Simmons and got to play the Celtics with less than a healthy roster.

As for Durant, this will be his first game back since injuring his left thigh in the first quarter of Sunday's loss against the Heat in Miami.

The Nets are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference.