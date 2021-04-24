NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Knicks Shooting for 9th Straight Win Against the Raptors

The Knicks are off to a good start on Saturday against the Raptors.
The New York Knicks have taken the NBA world by storm this season, and they look to win their ninth game in a row on the afternoon at home against the Toronto Raptors. Late in the second quarter they already have the lead and Julius Randle is back to doing All-Star things once again on Saturday.

Randle is coming off of winning Eastern. Conference Player of The Week last week.

The Raptors, who won the NBA Championship in 2019 when they had Kawhi Leonard, are playing out this season in Tampa Bay, and understandably, have not been themselves this season.

The game is live on ESPN right now, and the Knicks appear to be keeping the foot on the gas to get themselves a home-court advantage in the NBA Playoffs.

