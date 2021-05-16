Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Knicks' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The New York Knicks need to beat the Boston Celtics on Sunday to get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Author:
Publish date:

The Boston Celtics already know their positioning in the playoffs--they will be the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, so there is not much at stake for them on Sunday afternoon in New York.

All-Star Jaylen Brown is out for the season, and All-Star Jayson Tatum is out with an ankle injury for the game on Sunday (status seen below from FantasyLabs NBA).

The New York Knicks have a lot on the line in the game that will seal their fate as having home-court advantage in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

All the Knicks have to do is win, and they are the fourth seed.

The starting lineup for the Knicks against the Celtics can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 11..5-point favorites over the Celtics, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

