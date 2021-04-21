Kyrie Irving Spins by Lonzo Ball

The Brooklyn Nets remained without Kevin Durant and James Harden when they went to New Orleans to play Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Even without two of their main stars, the Nets picked up the road win 134-29 and were led by Kyrie Irving's 32 points and eight assists and Joe Harris and his 24 points.

During the fourth quarter, with the score of 120-118, and just under three minutes remaining on the clock, Irving had an incredible move on Lonzo Ball to free himself for a jump shot that he drilled.

Irving got in position and then hit Ball with a sharp spin move that allowed him to swish home his jump shot to give the Nets a two-possession advantage late in the ball game.