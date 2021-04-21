Kyrie Irving Spins by Lonzo Ball
During Tuesday's game on TNT, Kyrie Irving had a remarkable move on Lonzo Ball.
The Brooklyn Nets remained without Kevin Durant and James Harden when they went to New Orleans to play Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Tuesday.
Even without two of their main stars, the Nets picked up the road win 134-29 and were led by Kyrie Irving's 32 points and eight assists and Joe Harris and his 24 points.
During the fourth quarter, with the score of 120-118, and just under three minutes remaining on the clock, Irving had an incredible move on Lonzo Ball to free himself for a jump shot that he drilled.
Irving got in position and then hit Ball with a sharp spin move that allowed him to swish home his jump shot to give the Nets a two-possession advantage late in the ball game.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.