Lakers' LeBron James with a Massive Dunk in Pacers Game

LeBron James had a massive dunk in the first quarter against the Pacers.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the first quarter of their game with the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Saturday.

LeBron James is playing just his third game in over a month and has returned from his near two-week absence with his ankle injury.

On Saturday afternoon, it does not appear as if that ankle is bothering him, and he looked primed and ready for another playoff run for an attempt at back-to-back NBA championships. 

His health can be seen on full display when he threw down a monster dunk on the fast-break off a pass from Dennis Schroder.

The highlight of the incredible dunk can be seen in a post embedded below from Ballislife.

