Lakers Need to Improve Losing Record Without LeBron James
The Lakers are currently 8-12 without LeBron James this season (via Stat Muse), and while they beat the Orlando Magic the last time out, they will have a lot of stricter challenges in D.C. Against Russell Westbrook and the scorching hot Wizards.
Anthony Davis, who returned to the lineup after missing over two months, had been out for some of those games that James also missed to the Lakers' credit.
However, they still need to get that record up to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs, something they do not currently have (fifth seed now).
Wednesday night against a good Wizards team will be a good challenge to see where they are at with Davis, but no James. They will also get a good test for their defense going up against Bradley Beal the top scorer in all of basketball right now.
Here are some tweets about the Lakers below.
