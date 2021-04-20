Luka Doncic is an MVP Candidate in MVP Tracker

Luka Doncic is an MVP candidate in an MVP tracker from Basketball Reference.

In the Basketball-Reference NBA MVP Tracker, Luka Doncic sits in the ninth spot. While he and the Mavericks have not had the season that many expected, Doncic is still putting up massive numbers, and the team is 30-26 and sitting at the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Doncic on the season is averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest.

One of the biggest reasons that the Mavs are not higher in the standings is not Doncic, but because his other star teammate Kristpas Prozingis has missed a lot of time this season.

Other players that appear on the top-ten tracker are Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, James Harden and Damian Lillard.