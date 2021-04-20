NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Luka Doncic is an MVP Candidate in MVP Tracker

Luka Doncic is an MVP candidate in an MVP tracker from Basketball Reference.
In the Basketball-Reference NBA MVP Tracker, Luka Doncic sits in the ninth spot. While he and the Mavericks have not had the season that many expected, Doncic is still putting up massive numbers, and the team is 30-26 and sitting at the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Doncic on the season is averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest.

One of the biggest reasons that the Mavs are not higher in the standings is not Doncic, but because his other star teammate Kristpas Prozingis has missed a lot of time this season.

Other players that appear on the top-ten tracker are Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, James Harden and Damian Lillard.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.
