Mavericks' Luka Doncic And Slovenia Take Down Pacers' Domantas Sabonis And Lithuania

Domantas Sabonis and Lithuania lost to Luka Doncic and Slovenia.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia beat Domantas Sabonis and Lithuania 96-85 on Saturday, and Slovenia is headed to the Olympics.

Tweets about the game on Saturday can be seen in posts embedded below from Overtime, FIBA and Tony East of Forbes.

Sabonis finished the game with nine points and six rebounds, while Doncic had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball