Myles Turner Tweets About Suns' Chris Paul

Myles Turner Tweeted about Chris Paul on Sunday night during Game 4.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 125-118 in Game 4 on Sunday night to finish off the sweep.

Chris Paul had 37-points and seven assists in the win, and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet about Paul's unbelievable mid-range game.

The Tweet from Turner can be seen embedded in the post below.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

