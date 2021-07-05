NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Devin Booker Speaks On Monday Before First Finals

Devin Booker will play in his first NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Devin Booker is headed to his first NBA Finals on Tuesday when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 1.

On Monday, Booker spoke to reporters, and a clip of him talking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

