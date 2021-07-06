NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo On Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

His status can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the two-time MVP on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

