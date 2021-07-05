NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Is There A Time Traveler?

One Twitter user in 2106 predicted the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns would play in the NBA Finals in 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are going up against each other in the NBA Finals and Game 1 is on Tuesday.

However, one Twitter user in 2016 predicted the exact 2021 NBA Finals matchup.

Jarrett Plahmer (@Plahm1) posted on November 3, 2016, that the Suns and Bucks would be matched up in the 2021 Finals, and his Tweet can be seen below.

H/t ESPN's SportsCenter Tweet below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

