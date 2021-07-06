NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: The First Finals Since 1977 Where This Stat Has Happened

Nobody playing in the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns has won a championship.

The wild stat can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from ESPN Stats & Info.

In fact, the only player in the series to even have played in an NBA Finals is Jae Crowder (who made it last season with the Miami Heat).

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

