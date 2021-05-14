Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Without Ja Morant Against Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Memphis. The Kings are already eliminated from the post-season, and their history of missing the playoffs just continues to keep growing by the season.

Over on the Grizzlies side, they will be in the NBA's play-in tournament, and as of Friday, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference, which means they would host the San Antonio Spurs in the first game of the play-in tournament.

Friday's starting lineup for the Grizzlies (who are missing several key players) can be seen in a post embedded below from Fantasy Labs NBA.

The Grizzlies are currently 3.5 point favorites over the Kings on Friday, according to FanDuel.

