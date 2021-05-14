NBA News: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Without Ja Morant Against Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Memphis. The Kings are already eliminated from the post-season, and their history of missing the playoffs just continues to keep growing by the season.
Over on the Grizzlies side, they will be in the NBA's play-in tournament, and as of Friday, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference, which means they would host the San Antonio Spurs in the first game of the play-in tournament.
Friday's starting lineup for the Grizzlies (who are missing several key players) can be seen in a post embedded below from Fantasy Labs NBA.
The Grizzlies are currently 3.5 point favorites over the Kings on Friday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FALL TO BUCKS: On Thursday, in a game that could have gotten them to the eighth seed, the Pacers fell to the Bucks 142-133 and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 40 points and grab 15 rebounds on the night.