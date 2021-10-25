    • October 25, 2021
    NBA News: Indiana Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Milwaukee Bucks
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis. 

    The lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    After starting the season 0-2 with losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, the Pacers picked up their first win of the new season on Saturday night over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

