NBA News: Jayson Tatum Status Against Knicks

The Boston Celtics will not need to play their All-Star Jayson Tatum or many of their regulars on Sunday against the New York Knicks because they already have their seventh seed locked up regardless of a win or loss.

Tatum is out with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Knicks are lucky because this game is monumental for them as a win guarantees them the fourth seed and home-court advantage for the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

This is also the first time the Knicks will qualify for the playoffs since the 2013 season when they had Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks are 11.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

