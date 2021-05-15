NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James and Wizards' Russell Westbrook Mentioned in New J Cole Songs
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James were name dropped in different songs on J Cole's new album "The Off-Season".
On Thursday night, music fans may as well have had a celebration, as well-known rapper J Cole released a new album called "The Off-Season."
Many NBA players across the league gave their positive thoughts of the album on Twitter and some of the posts can be seen embedded below.
One of the best surprises on the album was the name drops in multiple songs about NBA players, and some of the name drops J Cole did of players included Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Ja Morant.
Bleacher Report shared a picture of the lyrics mentioning those three players and which songs they came from in a post embedded below.
