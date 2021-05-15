NBA News: Milwaukee Bucks' Injury Report in Massive Game with Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks will not rest any players on Saturday against the Heat.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami heat have a massive showdown on Saturday evening for playoff implications.

The Heat are a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks do not have a lot on the line as they are the third seed and one and a half games behind the Nets for the second seed.

Yet, they will not rest any players on Saturday against the Heat.

Eric Nehm of the Atheltic relayed their injury report, which only has Axel Toupane on it and no other names.

FantasyLabs NBA also relayed how the Bucks will not rest any players for the game.

