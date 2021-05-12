NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Takes an Elbow to the Face in Bulls Game
The Brooklyn Nets are in Chicago playing the Bulls on Tuesday evening, and while the Nets are seeking an NBA Championship, the Bulls are hoping just to make the NBA Playoffs.
Right now, the Bulls are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and remain just two and a half games behind the Washington Wizards for the final playoff spot.
During the game with the Nets, Kyrie Irving took an elbow to the face from Nikola Vucevic (not intentional) and had to leave the game.
The Nets continue to have injuries this season (James Harden has been out indefinitely) and Durant and Irving have missed many games.
The video of the incident can be seen in a post below from SportsCenter, and the Nets have announced Irving is out for the remainder of the game, which can also be seen below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.