NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Takes an Elbow to the Face in Bulls Game

Kyrie Irving had to leave the game on Tuesday against the Bulls.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Chicago playing the Bulls on Tuesday evening, and while the Nets are seeking an NBA Championship, the Bulls are hoping just to make the NBA Playoffs.

Right now, the Bulls are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and remain just two and a half games behind the Washington Wizards for the final playoff spot.

During the game with the Nets, Kyrie Irving took an elbow to the face from Nikola Vucevic (not intentional) and had to leave the game.

The Nets continue to have injuries this season (James Harden has been out indefinitely) and Durant and Irving have missed many games.

The video of the incident can be seen in a post below from SportsCenter, and the Nets have announced Irving is out for the remainder of the game, which can also be seen below.

