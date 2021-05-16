NBA News: Warriors and Grizzlies’ Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams are tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and the winner on Sunday will become the eighth seed while the loser will be the ninth seed.

Right now, it's the Los Angeles Lakers who are the seventh seed and who would play the eighth seed in the first game of the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the ninth seed plays the San Antonio Spurs, who are the tenth seed in the first play-in game.

The starting lineups for both the Grizzlies and Warriors can be seen in two posts from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

