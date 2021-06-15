NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Charles Barkley Predicts Game 4 Winner

Charles Barkley picked the Philadelphia 76ers to beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 62-49 lead over the Atlanta Hawks at halftime of Game 4 on Monday night in Atlanta.

Before the game, former 76ers player Charles Barkley made his prediction on who would win the game on TNT, and the clip can be seen from the NBA on TNT Tweet below.

The 76ers have a 2-1 series lead.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-point favorites for Game 4 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball