NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Watch Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons Connect On an Alley-Oop

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid connected on an incredible play on Friday in Game 3 against the Hawks in Atlanta.

Embiid threw the ball up through a triple-team, and Simmons caught it and threw it down.

The video can be seen in a post below from NBA TV.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

