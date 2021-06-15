NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Watch Viral Video Of Ben Simmons Missing a Lot Of Pre-Game Warmup Shots

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Atlanta for Game 4 against the Hawks

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers took a 62-49 lead into the locker room at halftime in Game 4 on Monday night against the Hawks in Atlanta.

The game is now in the third quarter.

Before the game, Twitter was buzzing about Simmons during his warmup routine, missing a lot of close-to-the-basket shots.

The 76ers have a 2-1 series lead.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-point favorites for Game 4 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

