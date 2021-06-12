NBA Playoffs 76ers Hawks: You Won't Believe The Stats Tobias Harris Is Putting Up This Post-Season
Tobias Harris has been on fire for the Philadelphia 76ers this post-season.
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks.
Tobias Harris has been on fire all playoffs long, and StatMuse (Tweet below) shared just how well he has been doing game by game.
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-point favorites for Game 4 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.