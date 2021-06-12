NBA Playoffs 76ers Hawks: You Won't Believe The Stats Tobias Harris Is Putting Up This Post-Season

Tobias Harris has been on fire for the Philadelphia 76ers this post-season.

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks.

Tobias Harris has been on fire all playoffs long, and StatMuse (Tweet below) shared just how well he has been doing game by game.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-point favorites for Game 4 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

