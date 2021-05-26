NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards

The 76ers will host the Washington Wizards for Game 2 on Wednesday.

The 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 125-118 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night and will host the Wizards once again for Game 2 on Wednesday.

The 76ers will want to come out with more of a sense of urgency as the Wizards were winning at halftime on Sunday.

For the game, the 76ers have announced their starting lineup against the Wizards, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 Eastern Time and can be viewed on NBA TV.

The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites over the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia for Game 2 on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Game with the Wizards can be read here.

