NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Cardinal's J.J. Watt Wanted A Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update

J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals Tweeted to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday afternoon looking for a Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update, and Watt's Tweet can be seen below.

Later in the afternoon, Wojnarowski did provide an update with reporting from ESPN's Zach Lowe that Antetokounmpo has no structural damage in his left knee.

The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The video of Antetokounmpo getting hurt on Tuesday evening can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN Australia & New Zealand.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

