NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Clint Capela's Status For Game 5

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Clint Capela will play for the Atlanta Hawks against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The series is tied 2-2.

The series is tied 2-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

