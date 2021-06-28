NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Tweets About Trae Young During Game 3

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are playing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Shannon Sharpe of FS1 Tweeted about Trae Young during the game.

The Tweet from Sharpe about Young can be seen in a post embedded below from Sharpe's Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball