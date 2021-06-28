NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Hawks Announce Trae Young Injury Update For Game 4

Trae Young will be questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Atlanta Hawks have announced an injury update on Trae Young on Monday afternoon.

The Tweet with the update from the Hawks can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Hawks.

Young got hurt in the third quarter of Game 3 on Sunday night (the Bucks won 113-102 to take a 2-1 series lead) and the video can be seen in a Tweet below from Chris Beasmore.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

