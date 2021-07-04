NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Trae Young Posted On Instagram After Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks have advanced to the NBA Finals after beating the Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks have beaten the Atlanta Hawks 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals after winning Game 6 on Saturday night 118-107.

After the game, Young sent out a post on Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.

The Atlanta Hawks were 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball