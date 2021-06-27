NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are tied 1-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the series continues on Sunday in Atlanta at State Farm Arena for Game 3.

The Hawks won the first game, and the Bucks won the second game (both in Milwaukee).

Here is what Twitter is saying below before Game 3 in Atlanta.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

