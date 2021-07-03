NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 6

The Atlanta Hawks are in a must-win situation on Saturday, because they are down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Atlanta Hawks have to win on Saturday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference to save their season, while the Milwaukee Bucks can advance to the NBA Finals with a win in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Here's what Twitter is saying before the game.

The Bucks lead the series 3-2.

The Atlanta Hawks are 2-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

