NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: "Jrue Holiday, Where In The Hell Are You?" ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says

The Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins had strong words about Bucks guard Jrue Holiday on First Take, and the clip of Perkins can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from First Take.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 6.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball