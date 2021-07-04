NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: The Bucks Just Did Something For The First Time Since 1974

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

The photo with the stat of how long it's been since they've made the Finals can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Atlanta Hawks were 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

