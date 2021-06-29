NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Trae Young's Current Status For Game 4

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is questionable for Game 4 on Tuesday night in Atlanta against the Milwaukee Bucks (see Tweet from the Hawks below).

Young, however, did go through shootaround on Tuesday morning and the Tweet can be seen embedded in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 6.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

