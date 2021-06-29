NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Trae Young’s Official Status For Game 4

Trae Young is out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.

The Bucks have a 2-1 series lead after winning Game 3 in Atlanta on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks won the first game of the series in Milwaukee.

