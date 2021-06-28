NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Trae Young's Status In Game 3

Trae Young has returned for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3.

During the third quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, Trae Young hurt his ankle and went to the locker room (video in a Tweet below from THE NBA hustle).

UPDATE: Young has returned to the game (see Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).

Young is available to return to action in Game 3 (see Tweet below from the Hawks).

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

