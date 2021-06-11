NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Pre-Game Outfit Before Jazz Game 2

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers visit the Jazz for Game 2.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in Utah for Game 2 on Thursday evening.

Before the game, they shared the pre-game outfits of some of their players, and the pre-game outfit of Kawhi Leonard can be seen in the Tweet from their official Twitter account.

The Jazz won the first game 112-109.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

