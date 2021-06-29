NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: "I Don't Know Where This Trolling Bulls*** Is Come From" DeMarcus Cousins Sticks Up For Paul George

Paul George went off for 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Clippers to a 116-102 win against the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to hold off elimination.

After the game, DeMarcus Cousins, who had 15-points, shared a strong statement about his teammate Paul George.

The video of Cousins speaking post-game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

