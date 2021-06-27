NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Kawhi Leonard is Out For Game 5 And Here's What Twitter Is Saying

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday evening.

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The status of Leonard can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Mark Medina of USA Today.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Leonard being ruled out below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball