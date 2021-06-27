NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status For Game 5

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers have yet to have Kawhi Leonard play a game in the Western Conference Finals as he is dealing with a knee injury.

The Phoenix Suns have a 3-1 series, and Leonard has been ruled out for Game 5 in Phoenix on Monday night.

The status of Leonard can be seen in a Tweet below from Mark Medina of USA Today.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

