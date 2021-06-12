NBA Playoffs: Hawks-76ers: Courtside Karen Is Sitting Courtside At Game 3
The infamous Courtside Karen was spotted sitting courtside on Friday night in Atlanta.
Back in February in Atlanta, when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Hawks, there was an incident with LeBron James and a fan (see video from Bleacher Report's Tweet below).
After the game in February, James had an entertaining Tweet.
On Friday night during Game 3 between the Hawks and 76ers, Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV Atlanta (she also cited David Hickox of WSB-TV Atlanta) spotted the same woman who was dubbed as "Courtside Karen" at the game.
The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here
